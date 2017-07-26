Angelina Jolie reveals Bell’s Palsy diagnosis in new interview

The 'Girl, Interrupted' actress has since recovered from the condition

Angelina Jolie has spoken about being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy in a new interview.

The Girl, Interrupted and Changeling actress has been profiled by Vanity Fair for the magazine’s latest cover feature, with Jolie reflecting on a turbulent year which has included her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

The actress revealed that, in addition to developing high blood pressure, she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy – a result of damage to facial nerves which causes one side of the face to droop – last year.

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she said about her experience with the condition. “Until it manifests itself in their own health.”

Jolie has credited acupuncture for her full recovery from the condition.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jolie wouldn’t be drawn on reports that claim that communication between herself and Pitt has improved in recent months.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal,” she said.

Jolie’s latest project First They Killed My Father – which she directed, wrote and produced – will be released on Netflix this month. The film is an adaptation of Loung Ung’s 2000 memoir of the same name, which depicts the horrors of the Khmer Rouge genocide which saw an estimated two million Cambodians killed.