Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt release joint statement as they agree to settle divorce in private

Pitt was recently cleared of child abuse claims

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have released a joint statement as they reach an agreement to settle their divorce in private.

Last September, Jolie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and saying that it was “for the health of the family”.

It was later claimed that Pitt had allegedly been physically abusive towards one of his and Angelina Jolie’s children while travelling on their private jet. The FBI were then said to be “evaluating” the allegations, with Pitt later cleared of child abuse claims.

A statement released on Monday (January 9) said that the pair would keep details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” it added.

Jolie and Pitt had been together since 2004, marrying in August 2014. They have six children together. Pitt is currently under monitored visitation status with the children, according to recent reports.