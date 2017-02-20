Angelina Jolie speaks about her ‘difficult’ divorce from Brad Pitt for the first time

Last September, filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" and saying that it was "for the health of the family".

Now Jolie has spoken about their divorce in an interview for the first time. “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time,” she told BBC World News. “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Asked how she is coping with the divorce, Jolie replied: “Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… And my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Jolie and Pitt had been together since 2004, marrying in August 2014. They have six children together.