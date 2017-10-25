Anna Faris speaks out about being sexually harassed by a Hollywood director

Star made the claims on her 'Unqualified' podcast

Anna Faris has said that she suffered sexual harassment by an unnamed Hollywood director.

The star made the claims on an episode of her Unqualified podcast, saying that a filmmaker once told her she was only cast because she has “nice legs”.

“Listen, that’s a fucking great compliment. I like my legs,” she said. “But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs.”

Faris went on to detail physical harassment she endured on the set. “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off of a shelf, and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard, and all I could do was giggle,” she recalled.

“I remember looking around, and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘What are you gonna do about that? That seemed weird’,” she added. “I dismissed it like, ‘This isn’t a thing, it’s not that big of a deal. Come on Faris, buck up. It’s not that big of a deal. Just giggle’. But it made me feel small and he wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

Back in August, Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation after eight years of marriage. The two actors met on the set of film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and became engaged in 2008, marrying the following year. They have one son, Jack, born in 2012.

Posting a joint statement online, the pair said that they were “sad to announce we are legally separating,” adding: “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”