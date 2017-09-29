Another ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ star confirms return for ‘Avengers 4’

The crew for 'Infinity War' has grown a bit bigger

Another Guardians Of The Galaxy star has confirmed their return for Avengers 4.

The forthcoming movie takes place four years after the events of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. In it, the Avengers will join forces with the Guardians to try and stop Thanos from amassing the Infinity Stones.

The latest Guardians star to confirm their involvement follows the news that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista) will all feature in Avengers: Infinity War.

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in Guardians Vol. 2, confirmed her involvement on Facebook, posting a photo from the set. “#pomantis is back in the makeup trailer! #AvengersInfinityWar,” read the caption.

As Digital Spy reports, Avengers 4 is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. It was originally announced as being titled Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, but has since had that title removed by Marvel, who now refer to it as Untitled Avengers.

Production on Infinity War has already ended, suggesting Klementieff’s post refers to what was originally billed as the second part of the story.

Meanwhile, new photos emerged from the set of Avengers 4 earlier this summer. The new images give fans some clues at what to expect from the forthcoming movie. As Screen Rant reports, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) has a new chest reactor on his shirt, while his love interest, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), can be seen wearing a ring on her ring finger.

Avengers: Infinity War is due for release on April 27, 2018 in the UK. Avengers 4 will follow on April 26, 2019.