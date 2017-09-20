Another huge character confirmed for the Han Solo movie?

New reports suggest a classic character from the original franchise could make an appearance

Another huge character could be making an appearance in the upcoming Han Solo movie.

The as-yet-untitled film is the latest spin-off in the Star Wars franchise, following last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which focused on renegade Jyn Erso.

According to That Hashtag Show, Darth Vader has been present on the set of the upcoming movie, although it is unclear at present who is playing the masked character.

The inclusion of Vader seems to have been added to the project after the departure of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller earlier this year. Ron Howard has since taken over the reins from the pair and has reportedly made several changes to their plans.

There has been no official confirmation whether reports about Vader appearing in the film are true as yet.

Meanwhile, Lord and Miller were reportedly sacked for turning the classic franchise character into one more akin to Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura, according to reports.

The pair left the prequel project in June after reportedly experiencing “deep fundamental differences” with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

However, a Star Wars fansite claims that the directors’ “screwball comedy angle” was “starting to interfere with what the character of Han Solo is really about”.

Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal of a young Han Solo is described in the report as being “oddly comparable to Jim Carrey’s performance in Ace Ventura at times”.

It is further claimed that lead star Ehrenreich “let his concerns be known to one of the producers, who then told Kennedy about it, which led to her decision to look over the existing footage.”

The Han Solo movie is due for release on May 25, 2018.