Another massive cameo for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has been confirmed

Another high profile star has been confirmed to make a secret appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, after it was revealed that the likes of Tom Hardy, Princes William and Harry and Gary Barlow will be making a cameo in the latest instalment of the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Appearing at a press conference in Japan over the weekend, director Rian Johnson revealed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be making a voice cameo in the hugely anticipated movie.

“I think this is ok to say”, Johnson said.

“My very good friend, the actor Joseph Gordon Levitt, who is in a movie I made called Looper, he does a cameo as a voice of an alien in the film.It’s a very brief, little thing but it’s fun. And if you watch the movie and hear, maybe you’ll pick out Joe’s voice in the movie. It’s the first time I’m revealing that!”

Alongside directing Gordon-Levitt in Looper, Johnson previously worked with him on 2008 directorial debut ‘Brick’.

Last week, Johnson also spilled the beans on the identity of the titular last Jedi, and confirmed that it refers to Luke Skywalker.

“It’s in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens,” he said. “Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi”.