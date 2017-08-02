Another star has joined the cast for the ‘Hellboy’ reboot

David Harbour had already been announced as the titular hero

Lionsgate and Millennium have confirmed another star name in the cast of their forthcoming Hellboy reboot.

The original version of the superhero film was directed by Guillermo Del Toro and was released in 2004. It starred Ron Perlman as the titular character, alongside John Hurt, Selma Blair and Jeffrey Tambor. A sequel – Hellboy: The Golden Army – followed in 2008 with the same main cast members.

The only previous name to be confirmed for the new film was David Harbour, who would follow in Perlman’s footsteps as Hellboy. Now, Game Of Thrones and Deadwood‘s Ian McShane has been added to the cast.

McShane will play Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Broom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He will reunite with director Neil Marshall on the project, who was at the helm of GoT episodes ‘Blackwater’ and ‘The Watchers On The Wall’.

In Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen, the protagonist will face a medieval sorceress who wants to destroy humankind.

The movie is reported to begin filming in September in the UK and Bulgaria.

McShane appeared in one episode of Game Of Thrones last year, playing the character of Brother Ray in the episode ‘The Broken Man’.