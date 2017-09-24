Anya Taylor-Joy teases script of ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ sequel, ‘Glass’
The actress took to Instagram to show off the script for the "crazy comic book thriller".
Anya Taylor-Joy has teased the script to ‘Glass’ in a post on her Instagram account.
The actress posted a picture of herself holding the script, with the words, “The broken are the more evolved’ scribbled on the back – words spoken by James McAvoy’s character, The Beast.
The 21-year-old actress captioned the image: ‘Bedhead and excitement. She’s back…’.
‘Glass’ is a sequel to 2000’s ‘Unbreakable’ and this year’s ‘Split’.
The sequel was announced back in April when writer-director M. Night Shyamalan announced it via a series of tweets.
Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy will all be reprising their roles.
It’s set for release in 2019, and Shyamalan described the film as a “crazy comic book thriller”.
Universal has released a logline for the sequel – it reads: “Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”