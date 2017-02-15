Apple’s Siri becomes Batman computer in Lego film tie-in

The tech company's virtual assistant now responds with Batman-related quips.



Apple’s virtual assistant Siri has been given a Lego Batman themed update to promote the new film.

The Lego Batman Movie, which was released last Friday, uses the voice of Siri as Batman’s personal computer.

In turn, the tech company has now added a set of scripted responses to its software that make reference to the Batcomputer, which has long aided the caped crusader in the comic book series.

The gimmick only works when users say “Hey ‘Puter” or “Hey computer”, mimicking Will Arnett’s Lego Batman. Siri offers a number of lines in response, including “How can I help you, Lego Batman” and “Welcome home, sir. FYI, Robin is trying on costumes in the Batcave again. He’s doing some pirouettes in Batryshnikov.” See more below.

Siri has often been updated with pop culture references, previously offering up quips related to Game of Thrones, Back to the Future, Pokémon Go and several other robot-themed sci-fi movies.

NME awarded The Lego Batman four out of five stars, with writer Larry Bartlett writing: “[it] should come with a warning, because it’ll be near-impossible for viewers to take Ben Affleck’s Batman seriously as he scowls his way through the forthcoming Justice League after this.” Read the full review here.