‘Aquaman’ begins shooting

The latest DC Comics movie adaptation is being distributed by Warner Bros., and will be directed by James Wan. Jason Momoa is starring in the titular role, while Amber Heard will star as Mera and Willem Dafoe will play Nuidis Vulko. Nicole Kidman will also have a role in the new film as Aquaman’s mother, Queen Atlanna.

Filming of Aquaman officially began yesterday (May 3) on the Gold Coast, which is located in the Australian state of Queensland. Capturing an image of a submarine set from the production site, Wan wrote on his Twitter page: “Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne#Ahab.” See the post below.

Aquaman is set for release on December 21 2018.

Momoa made his screen debut as Aquaman in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. He will reprise the role in the Justice League movie, where he will again be joined by Heard as she plays Mera – that film is set for release in November.

Aquaman, who possesses an assortment of water-based powers, made his DC Comics debut way back in 1941. Momoa’s brief appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice marked the first time the character has been seen in a live-action film.