Armie Hammer and James Woods in Twitter spat over age gap of gay relationship in new film ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Actress Amber Tamblyn has since accused Woods of hitting on her when she was 16

Actors Armie Hammer and James Woods have been involved in a heated Twitter exchange after Woods criticised Hammer’s latest movie.

Hammer appears in Call Me By Your Name, a coming-of-age drama directed by Luca Guadagnino and adapted from the novel of the same name by André Aciman. It tells the story of a gay romance between a 24-year-old and 17-year-old.

After conservative gay author Chad Felix Green took objection at the age gap between the two main characters, Woods responded by tweeting: “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency.”

After Woods was accused of homophobia for his remarks, Hammer then responded to Woods’ comments by accusing him of hypocrisy too, noting the age difference between the actor and ex-girlfriend Ashley Madison. The pair reportedly started dating when Madison was 19 and Woods was 60.

Actress Amber Tamblyn also entered the conversation, accusing Woods of hitting on her when she was 16. Tamblyn claimed on Twitter: “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said.”

Lena Dunham was among those to praise Hammer and Tamblyn for their response to Woods. Dunham tweeted that the pair were “winning at life”.

Woods has since responded to deny Tamblyn’s claims. Asked of the difference between the plot of Call Me By Your Name and the actions he is accused of, Woods said: “The first is illegal. The second is a lie.”

He also tweeted that despite their disagreement, he likes Hammer “a lot” as an actor.

Call Me By Your Name is scheduled to be released on November 24.