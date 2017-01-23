Armie Hammer responds to reports linking him to ‘Green Lantern’ role

Hammer played the Winklevoss twins in 'The Social Network' and the title role in 2013's 'The Lone Ranger'

Armie Hammer has responded to reports linking him to the lead role in the forthcoming Green Lantern film.

A live-action reboot of Green Lantern Corps is in the works, with a scheduled release date of July 2020. A short list has apparently been drawn up for the actors who could play Hal Jordan, with Hammer – who played the title role in the 2013 film The Lone Ranger – rumoured to be a prominent name on it.

Hammer has now responded to reports linking him to the role, with the 30-year-old claiming that he had no knowledge of being involved with the upcoming Green Lantern Corps project. “I saw the reporting too,” he told TheWrap, before adding: “That’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Also rumoured to be on the shortlist to play Hal Jordan are Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. Reynolds played Jordan in the 2011 film The Green Lantern.

Warner Brothers

Back in December, Hammer trolled DC Comics fans after rumours circulated that he would be cast in the lead role for the new Green Lantern film. Fans of the franchise had been speculating about Hammer’s involvement in the forthcoming movie after DC Comics artist Brett Booth tweeted that Hammer would be his “pick” for the role and that he had “said that years ago.”