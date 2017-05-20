Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms plans for sixth ‘Terminator’ movie

The film follows 2015's 'Terminator: Genisys'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed plans for a sixth Terminator movie, after teasing the idea for the last two years.

The franchise was rebooted in 2015 with the unacclaimed Terminator: Genisys. Since that movie, Schwarzenegger has been talking up a sequel, even when it was reported one had been taken off the release schedule.

James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar) will produce the sixth movie. Schwarzenegger told Screen Daily: “It is back… It is moving forward. [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise… I will be in the movie.”

Cameron directed and co-wrote the 1984 original The Terminator, as well as the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Schwarzenegger also said he has plans for a Twins sequel called Triplets, which will feature Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy. He said production could begin this year with the script being “finished in a month”.

He also confirmed the Conan The Barbarian sequel, The Legend of Conan, is being rewritten.

Directed by Thor: The Dark World‘s Alan Taylor, Terminator Genisys was originally conceived as the first film in a reboot trilogy teaming Arnold Schwarzenegger with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

It opened in cinemas last July to poor reviews and performed somewhat disappointingly at the box office, especially in the US.