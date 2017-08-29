Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger star in the hilarious new trailer for ‘Killing Gunther’

The action-comedy stars the 'Terminator' star as the titular hitman - who has a team of bumbling assassins on his tail

The latest trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s new film Killing Gunther has been released – watch the hilarious clip below.

The Terminator star will play the titular character in the forthcoming movie, which is due for release on October 20. Directed by Taran Killam, Schwarzenegger plays “the world’s greatest hitman” who is the target of a team of eccentric assassins – but, as the synopsis states, “their plan turns into a series of bungled encounters as Gunther seems to always be one step ahead.”

The latest trailer for Killing Gunther has been released, giving a glimpse of the upcoming action-comedy film. Schwarzenegger’s wise-cracking character is featured in action alongside the film’s other stars, which include Bobby Moynihan, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Simone, Allison Tolman and Amir Talai.

Watch the new trailer for Killing Gunther below.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger released a powerful video message that saw him responding to neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville and attacking President Donald Trump‘s response to the incidents.

“The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags,” Schwarzenegger said. “The party of Lincoln won’t stand with those who carry the battle flag of the failed Confederacy.”