Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted at a gym in Leeds
'Terminator' star told staff: 'I'll be back'
Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised staff this week by making an impromptu visit to a Leeds gym.
The Terminator star and former Governor of California, 70, visited the 1-RM training studio in the Yorkshire city on Wednesday evening (September 20). Schwarzenegger was in Leeds for a speaking event at a black tie dinner at the Royal Armouries.
According to gym staff, Schwarzenegger spent a hour at the gym, arriving at 10pm after his training session was arranged by a “friend of a friend”. The gym was closed to the public while the bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician worked out but many staff stayed to meet the star.
Owner Ricky Moore told Sky News: “It was only the staff here. I told them he was coming. He was here for an hour. He did some chest, a bit of back. He was very approachable – a lovely, nice guy. He said to me before he left, ‘thank you, Ricky, I’ll be back’.”
Baljit Sahota, an employee at 1-RM, told Yorkshire Evening Post: “He was looking to train at a well-equipped private gym where he wouldn’t get hassled. He came and did his workout without any interruptions and seemed very happy with the gym and the general atmosphere.”
Schwarzenegger has made headlines in recent months for his public sparring with Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger recently condemned Trump’s response to neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville by saying: “Your heroes are losers”.