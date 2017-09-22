Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted at a gym in Leeds

'Terminator' star told staff: 'I'll be back'

Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised staff this week by making an impromptu visit to a Leeds gym.

The Terminator star and former Governor of California, 70, visited the 1-RM training studio in the Yorkshire city on Wednesday evening (September 20). Schwarzenegger was in Leeds for a speaking event at a black tie dinner at the Royal Armouries.

According to gym staff, Schwarzenegger spent a hour at the gym, arriving at 10pm after his training session was arranged by a “friend of a friend”. The gym was closed to the public while the bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician worked out but many staff stayed to meet the star.