Arrest warrant issued for Rose McGowan over drug possession

The charge reportedly dates back to January this year

An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan over alleged possession of a controlled substance.

The charge reportedly dates back to January this year, when police investigated items that were left behind on a United Airlines flight at Washington Duelles Airport.

Police have confirmed that the items discovered tested positive for narcotics, although they are yet to reveal specifically what substances were found.

Rob Yingling, a spokesman for The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, said: “Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge.”

McGowan has since responded to the warrant, claiming that it is an attempt to “silence” her after she was one of more than 80 actresses who came out to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

“Are they trying to silence me?”, the former Charmed actress wrote on Twitter.

‘There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESH**.’

In the wake of the allegations, McGowan has continued to be a vocal critic of Weinstein, having claimed that he raped her in 1997 while she promoted Scream at the Sundance Film Festival.

Director Robert Rodriguez has also said that he knew of Rose McGowan’s rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein when he cast her in Grindhouse and that he made the decision to “literally make him pay”.