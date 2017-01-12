Ashton Kutcher applauds Natalie Portman for speaking about gender pay gap in Hollywood

Portman revealed that her co-star in 2011's 'No Strings Attached' made triple her salary

Ashton Kutcher has voiced his support for Natalie Portman for speaking out against the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

The two starred together in the 2011 rom-com No Strings Attached, which made nearly $150 million at the box office. The film, which was distributed by Paramount Pictures, reportedly saw Portman being paid three times less than her co-star Kutcher.

Revealing the disparity in a new interview with Marie Claire, Portman said “I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy. I knew and I went along with it.”

“His [quoted salary] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy,” she said.

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar. I don’t think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”

Kutcher has now voiced his support for Portman, taking to Twitter to commend her for speaking out on the pay gap.

“So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” he wrote, before linking to Portman’s interview with Marie Claire. See the tweet below.

Back in October, actress Hillary Swank revealed that she had been offered a salary 20 times smaller than her less acclaimed male co-star in Million Dollar Baby – a role that she won her an Academy Award.