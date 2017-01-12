‘Atlanta”s second season delayed until 2018 due to ‘Star Wars’

But Donald Glover set to develop new projects for US network FX.



Donald Glover has been forced to delay the second season of his Golden Globe-winning show Atlanta due to filming conflicts.

Glover, who also writes music as Childish Gambino, is playing a younger Lando Calrissian in a forthcoming Star Wars spinoff film based around Hans Solo’s early adventures. The project begins shooting next month and will halt work on Glover’s hit TV series for the foreseeable future.

Glover’s filming commitments also throw in question whether he will be able to tour his third album ‘Awaken, My Love!’, which was released in December.

Despite his busy schedule, US network FX announced that they have signed a new deal with the actor and producer to develop several new projects.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” FX programming president Nick Grad said.

“Atlanta is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Glover picked up two awards for Atlanta at the 2017 Golden Globes, taking home Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy as well as the Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Watch his acceptance speech here.