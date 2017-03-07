Anton Yelchin-starring short film to be adapted into feature-length sci-fi movie

The 'Star Trek' actor passed away in a tragic car accident in June 2016

A short film that starred the late Anton Yelchin is to be made into a feature-length movie in the near future.

The actor, who played Pavel Chekov in the recent Star Trek reboot series, passed away in June 2016 after a car accident in southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He was 27 years old.

The short film in question, entitled Rise, was directed Cleveland filmmaker David Karlak and starred Yelchin as a human-like robot. Subject to interrogation by humans in a dystopian future, Yelchin’s robot is one of many highly-intelligent machines being rounded up and destroyed for developing “emotional symmetry to humans.” The action is set to spark “a revolutionary war for the survival” of the robots.

Watch the original Rise film below.

While it only ran for five minutes, the concept of Rise is now being adapted into a feature-length film by producers Brian Oliver and Johnny Lin. In an accompanying statement, the producers revealed that they hope to turn the story into a new sci-fi franchise – a plan that they’re “extremely excited” about.

After Yelchin’s death last year, his fellow Star Trek castmembers paid a series of emotional tributes to the actor.

Zoe Saldana wrote on Instagram in a touching post: “Your life has been cut short, but I will always tell everyone about you. You were kind, present, old souled, curious, brilliant, funny, humble, honest, and undeniably talent. Good bye Anton, it was an honor to have crossed paths with you.”