Release dates for ‘Avatar’ sequels confirmed

Director James Cameron is currently working on four follow-up films to the acclaimed 2009 sci-fi picture

The release dates for the four forthcoming Avatar sequels have been confirmed.

The long-awaited follow-up to James Cameron’s acclaimed 2009 sci-fi epic has been in the works for some time, with the director declaring his intention last year to make four sequels to the original film.

Fans of the film have been rewarded for their patience today with the announcement of the projected release schedule for the four sequels. After Cameron previously ruled out 2018 as the arrival date for Avatar 2, that film will instead be released on December 18 2020.

Avatar 3, meanwhile, will hit screens on December 17 2021, while the remaining two Avatar films will be released on December 20 2024 and December 19 2025.

The announcement was made on the Avatar Facebook page, which declared: “Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels.” See the post below.

While pre-production on the sequels – which will all be made at the same time – is currently in full swing, Avatar actress Sigourney Weaver confirmed earlier this month that the actual filming of the new films will commence later this year.

Cameron recently compared the production of the four new films to building the Three Gorges Dam.

“It’s an epic undertaking,” the award-winning director said. “It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it.”