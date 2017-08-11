‘Avengers 4’ begins filming with teaser

It's the final instalment of phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios have shared a teaser to mark the beginning of filming on Avengers 4.

The movie will be the 22nd instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the tenth and final part of phase three. It will follow on from Avengers: Infinity War, which is due for release next year.

Filmmakers the Russo Brothers posted a photo to their Facebook page of a purple gloved hand. It was captioned: “Beginning the end.” See it below, via Digital Spy.

Avengers 4 is due for release in on April 26, 2019 in the UK and May 3, 2019 in the US. Before that, Avengers: Infinity War will be in cinemas on April 27, 2018 in the UK and on May 4, 2018 in the US.

Earlier this year, Joe Russo said Infinity War could be the longest Marvel film yet.

The film, which will star the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen, was previewed at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con (July 22).

At the event, co-director Joe Russo told Collider the movie is likely to end up being in the “two-and-a-half hour plus range.”

“The current cut is over two-and-a-half [hours],” he said. “Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done. I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from Avengers 3 that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two-and-a-half-hour, two-and-a-half-hour plus range.

“It’s a culmination event,” he continued. “We’ve gotta take 10 years of storytelling in this Marvel narrative experiment that’s been going on since Iron Man, and we have to take all these disparate tones, disparate themes, motivations, and we have to pull them together in a unified narrative and write the final chapters of the book. There’s no way you could do that with all these characters in under that running length.”