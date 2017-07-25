‘Avengers: Infinity War’ director says it could be the longest Marvel film yet

There's a lot of action to cover in the upcoming film

The forthcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie could be the longest Marvel film yet, according to one of its directors.

The film, which will star the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen, was previewed at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con (July 22).

At the event, co-director Joe Russo told Collider the movie is likely to end up being in the “two-and-a-half hour plus range.”

“The current cut is over two-and-a-half [hours],” he said. “Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done. I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from Avengers 3 that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two-and-a-half-hour, two-and-a-half-hour plus range.

“It’s a culmination event,” he continued. “We’ve gotta take 10 years of storytelling in this Marvel narrative experiment that’s been going on since Iron Man, and we have to take all these disparate tones, disparate themes, motivations, and we have to pull them together in a unified narrative and write the final chapters of the book. There’s no way you could do that with all these characters in under that running length.”

He also told Coming Soon the omission of the comic books’ Supergiant was a necessary sacrifice. “We are dealing with so many characters that we made some choices along the way,” Russo explained. “Consolidation seemed like a smart thing to my brother and I because they were starting to overlap each other. And frankly, when you see the movie you’ll understand, it services the storytelling.”

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 27.