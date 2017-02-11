‘Avengers: Infinity War’ first look teaser marks beginning of production

The teaser video includes interviews with Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

The first look teaser video for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has been released, marking the beginning of production on the film.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been working with ‘phases’, beginning with Iron Man back in 2008. They’re currently in phase three with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok. 2018 will see the release of Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War.

The studio began production on the film on January 23. The teaser video gives us a first-look at the Marvel movie as well as short interviews with stars Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, producer Kevin Feige, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. You can see it below.

Last month, it was reported that Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage was wanted for a key role in the movie.

The Tyrion Lannister actor is said to be “in early talks” for a “key role” in Avengers: Infinity War, which is set for release in 2018.

Though Avengers: Infinity War was originally conceived as one story told over two films, Part 1 and Part 2, it was announced in June that it has been scaled back to a single film.

Avengers: Infinity War and the currently untitled sequel will be shot back to back, beginning this month (January) in Atlanta. Shooting is expected to last until at least October and Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands will also be used as locations.