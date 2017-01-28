Award-winning actor John Hurt dies, aged 77

The actor's most recent role came in 'Jackie'

The award-winning actor John Hurt has passed away at the age of 77, his agent has confirmed.

Hurt’s most recent role was as Father Richard McSorley in the Natalie Portman-starring biopic Jackie.

Over his career, he appeared in over 200 films and TV shows including V For Vendetta, The Elephant Man, Doctor Who, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Brighton Rock, and The Gruffalo.

He was treated for pancreatic cancer in 2015 and was given the all-clear by doctors. Last year, however, he pulled out of the play The Entertainer, citing ill health.

As BBC News reports, Hurt decided not to undertake the role of Billy Rice in the production by Sir Kenneth Branagh on the advice of his doctors.

Tributes have already flooded in for the actor. J.K. Rowling tweeted: “So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.” Hurt had played wand-maker Mr Ollivander in the film adaptations of her Harry Potter books.

Elijah Wood said: “It was such an honour to have watched you work, sir.” Mark Gatiss wrote: “The crumpled grandeur of John Hurt was always a joy to behold. That voice, those eyes – an almost painful sensitivity. So many wonders. RIP.”

Peter Serafinowicz added: “Every actor looked up to you. RIP John Hurt.”

See below for more tributes.