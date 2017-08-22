It was also used in the Danger Mouse, Big Boi & Run The Jewels' 'Chase Me' video

One of the cars used in ‘Baby Driver’ has been put up for sale.

– Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Subaru WRX Limited that’s used in the movie’s opening scene has been listed on the site, with the current bidding $48,200.00.

“This vehicle was converted to rear wheel drive and received an upgraded rear differentials as well as a 2004 STI turbo. It was tuned by Doug Wilkes at DBW Motorsport.,” the listing states.

“This vehicle was also used in the music video for ‘Chase Me” by Danger Mouse, Big Boi & Run The Jewels. It was also used by Subaru and Sony for the LA Premiere Red Carpet event. This is a running and driving car. It does have some dings and scratches from the filming of the movie. The overall condition is good.” Watch the care in action below.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Marc Bolan’s son is suing the makers of ‘Baby Driver‘ for using a T-Rex song in the hit movie’s soundtrack.

‘Baby Driver’ has received many plaudits for its acclaimed soundtrack – featuring the likes of Queen, Beck, The Beach Boys and Blur, as well as T-Rex’s classic single ‘Debora’.

Read more: ‘Baby Driver’ – the NME review

However, now Bolan’s son Rolan Feld, has filed a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Entertainment and others over the use of the track. Filing for copyright infringement, his team claim Sony “failed to obtain — or even seek — the permission of Feld.”

“In the six weeks since Feld brought this infringement to Defendant Sony’s attention, Defendants have done little more than point fingers at one another — and they have neither apologized nor offered to pay Feld a reasonable license fee,” the suit reads.

“Plaintiff only learned about the use of the Composition in the Film when a representative of Sony Music contacted Plaintiff’s counsel requesting a license to include the Composition in the Film’s soundtrack. In other words, at least one division of Sony had no trouble determining Plaintiff was the rightful owner of the U.S. copyright in the composition.”