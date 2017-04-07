Bad Lip Reading’s ‘Star Wars’ parody pulled from YouTube over ‘erroneous’ copyright claim

However, it could be reinstated 'ASAP'.

Bad Lip Reading’s parody of Star Wars: The Force Awakens has been removed from YouTube following an apparently “erroneous” copyright infringement claim.

The parody video, which features Mark Hamill doing an impressive impression of co-star Harrison Ford, was uploaded to YouTube last night (April 6), and quickly began trending on social media.

Mere hours later, however, it was taken down and remains unavailable to view. According to Variety, YouTube said it had received a copyright claim from Dramatists Play Service, a play-licensing and theatrical publishing agency based in New York.

However, the agency has since distanced itself from the copyright claim, writing on Twitter: “We are aware of an erroneous claim made by our org to YouTube regarding the video’s copyright and are looking into how this occurred. We have no claim on any works in the video and will be working with YouTube to get the video reinstated ASAP.”

Bad Lip Reading’s creator, who chooses to remain anonymous, told Variety: “The people who made the claim have zero grounds and one can’t help but assume it was done maliciously.”

Bad Lip Reading, whose previous videos have spoofed everything from the US Presidential election to High School Musical, now has over six million subscribers on YouTube.



