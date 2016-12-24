‘Bad Moms’ Christmas sequel set for 2017 release

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn will reunite for a festive version of this year's comedy movie

A Christmas-themed edition of comedy movie Bad Moms will be released in 2017.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn starred in the original film, which came out earlier this year. The trio played mothers struggling with balancing work, family life and keeping their kids happy.

Production company STX Entertainment has confirmed the festive sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, will be released on November 3, 2017 and will feature all three actors, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The sequel will see the characters trying to cope with parenting during the Christmas period and the stress of visits by their own mothers.

The script will be written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, writers of Bad Moms and The Hangover. The pair will also direct the film, as they did on the original movie.

Bell tweeted the news about the sequel earlier today (December 24), writing: “Get ready. It’s about to get festive as a mother. A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS coming for ya winter 2017!”

Bad Moms was one of the highest-grossing comedy films of the year, making more than $180 million (£146m) at the box office worldwide. The production of the movie cost $20 million.

STX Entertainment previously announced plans for a Bad Dads movie to be released in summer 2017.

“Where other studios have automatically green lit traditional and significantly more expensive sequels, STX has determined those sequels on average are grossing 68% less than the originals,” a statement read at the time.

“Instead, STX has chosen to focus on extending consumer passion for the Bad Moms brand with a series of film spinoffs, a reality television show, short form digital content, and a robust consumer products program.”