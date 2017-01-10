BAFTA film awards 2017 nominations announced – see full list

'La La Land', 'Arrival' and 'Nocturnal Animals' lead the nominations.
The nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) have been announced this morning (January 10).
Fresh from its record sweep at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, movie musical La La Land leads the way with 11 nominations including Best Film, Leading Actor for Ryan Gosling and Leading Actress for Emma Stone.
Tom Ford’s psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals and acclaimed sci-fi movie Arrival are close behind with nine nominations apiece.
Other acting nominees include Dev Patel for Lion, Natalie Portman for Jackie, Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea and Meryl Streep, who notches up the 15th BAFTA nod of her career for Florence Foster Jenkins.
The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 12. Stephen Fry will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One.
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
I, Daniel Blake
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland