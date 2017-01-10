BAFTA film awards 2017 nominations announced – see full list

'La La Land', 'Arrival' and 'Nocturnal Animals' lead the nominations.

The nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) have been announced this morning (January 10).

Fresh from its record sweep at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, movie musical La La Land leads the way with 11 nominations including Best Film, Leading Actor for Ryan Gosling and Leading Actress for Emma Stone.

Tom Ford’s psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals and acclaimed sci-fi movie Arrival are close behind with nine nominations apiece.

Other acting nominees include Dev Patel for Lion, Natalie Portman for Jackie, Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea and Meryl Streep, who notches up the 15th BAFTA nod of her career for Florence Foster Jenkins.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 12. Stephen Fry will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One.

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

I, Daniel Blake

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Original Music

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Mica Levi, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals

EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland