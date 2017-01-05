BAFTA nominates ‘Spider-Man’, ‘The Witch’ actors for Rising Star award

Previous winners of the prestigious prize include John Boyega, James McAvoy and Kristen Stewart.

BAFTA has announced the nominations for its annual EE Rising Star Award.

New Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will compete against The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy for the prestigious prize, whose previous recipients include John Boyega, James McAvoy and Kristen Stewart.

Ruth Negga, the Ethiopian-Irish actress tipped for an Oscar nomination for her performance in forthcoming film Loving, is also nominated. Manchester By The Sea actor Lucas Hedges and Laia Costa, the Spanish star of hit German film Victoria, are shortlisted too.

According to BAFTA, “the publically-voted EE Rising Star Award honours a young actor or actress who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition and has begun to capture the imagination of the British public”. It has been awarded every year since 2006.

Holland, who made his debut as Spider-Man in last year’s Captain America: Civil War, told the BBC the nomination was a “huge honour”, adding: “I have to say thank you to BAFTA for recognising my work.”

Negga said it was “so surreal to be recognised for doing something I love”.

The 2017 BAFTA Film Awards will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 12. The rest of this year’s nominations will be announced next Tuesday (January 10).

Holland has also recently been named as one of 2016’s biggest actors by IMDB.