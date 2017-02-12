'La La Land' dominates yet another awards ceremony

The 2017 BAFTA Awards ceremony took place in London tonight, with ‘La La Land‘ swooping to victory. See the full list of winners and nominees below.

After dominating the Golden Globes, tonight saw ‘La La Land’ nominated for 11 of the 24 categories and winning five of them – picking up prizes for Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music and with Emma Stone taking home the prize for Best Actress and Damien Chazelle crowned as Best Director.

‘Manchester By The Sea‘ meanwhile, took home Best Original Screenplay and saw Casey Affleck named Best Actor.

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

WINNER: I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

WINNER: Tom Holland

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange

WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: Jackie

La La Land

Best sound

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension

WINNER: A Love Story

Tough

Best British short film

Consumed

WINNER: Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

Best editing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

WINNER: 13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

WINNER: Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

WINNER: Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best animated film

Finding Dory

WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producer)

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

WINNER: Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

WINNER: La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks