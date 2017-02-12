'La La Land' dominates yet another awards ceremony
The 2017 BAFTA Awards ceremony took place in London tonight, with ‘La La Land‘ swooping to victory. See the full list of winners and nominees below.
After dominating the Golden Globes, tonight saw ‘La La Land’ nominated for 11 of the 24 categories and winning five of them – picking up prizes for Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music and with Emma Stone taking home the prize for Best Actress and Damien Chazelle crowned as Best Director.
- Read more: ‘La La Land’ – the full NME review
‘Manchester By The Sea‘ meanwhile, took home Best Original Screenplay and saw Casey Affleck named Best Actor.
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
EE Rising Star award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
WINNER: Tom Holland
Best make up & hair
Doctor Strange
WINNER: Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best original music
Arrival
Jackie
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best costume design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Jackie
La La Land
Best sound
WINNER: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British short animation
The Alan Dimension
WINNER: A Love Story
Tough
Best British short film
Consumed
WINNER: Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best editing
Arrival
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best production design
Doctor Strange
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
WINNER: 13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
WINNER: Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
WINNER: Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)
Best animated film
Finding Dory
WINNER: Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Best special visual effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
WINNER: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producer)
Best supporting actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
WINNER: Dev Patel (Lion)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Curzon Cinemas
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
WINNER: Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best actor
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Best actress
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Best film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
WINNER: La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Bafta fellowship
Mel Brooks