Anne Hathaway tipped to play Barbie in new live-action film

The film's previous lead, Amy Schumer, dropped out of the project back in March due to scheduling conflicts

Anne Hathaway is reportedly at the top of the shortlist to star in the upcoming live-action Barbie film.

The new adaptation was expected to start production last month, but its original star, Amy Schumer, dropped out of the project back in March due to “scheduling conflicts.” The film’s release date has now been pushed back to June 2018.

With producers currently on the hunt for a new lead, reports are now linking Hathaway to the role. The Wrap reports that the Oscar winner is at the top of Sony producers’ shortlist to play Barbie – a character which Sony head Amy Pascal has previously called a “tonally tricky title role.”

With Hathaway being sought as the lead, producers are also reportedly trying to secure the services of Alethea Jones to direct the film.

Speaking about her decision to drop out of the Barbie movie back in March, Schumer said she was “bummed” to miss out on the project.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the actress said in a statement. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”