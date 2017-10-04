Batman is getting married

Over three months since his proposal, Catwoman has said 'yes'

Batman is set to get married in an upcoming issue of the long-running superhero comic.

After proposing to Catwoman all the way back in June’s Batman #24 issue, he is finally set to get his long-awaited ‘yes’ in today’s (Wednesday October 4) Batman #32.

“That to me is what true love is,” writer Tom King said in a USA Today interview. “It’s showing who you truly are to someone. It’s letting someone know deep down who you are and that’s horribly frightening and it scares Batman as much as anything ever has.

“They’re two broken people, and because they’re broken, they have the edges that fit together.”

The cartoon couple’s engagement was agreed after Batman revealed a dark secret of his to Catwoman – one which the reader has not yet been privy to.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is reportedly being ‘ushered out’ of the upcoming Batman movie reboot, The Batman.

The actor was originally planned to write, direct and star in the forthcoming standalone film, The Batman. However, he was replaced as director by Matt Reeves, who then scrapped his script.

Now, it is reported that he may not even be starring in the upcoming adaptation.

Affleck could be out of the picture completely, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A source told the website plans are in place to “usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully” while “addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming DC films.”

Consequence Of Sound notes this contrasts with Warner Bros film studio chief Toby Emmerich’s recent comments. “Ben is our Batman,” he said. “We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.”

Affleck will definitely play the character in Justice League movie, which will be released in the UK on November 17. Beyond that remains to be seen.