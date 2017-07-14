Batman joins forces with The Flash and Wonder Woman in new ‘Justice League’ photo

It's set for release in November.

A new photo has teased what we can expect from the forthcoming Justice League movie – with Batman teaming up with The Flash and Wonder Woman in one of the first snaps to be directly taken from the film.

In the photo, which was originally shared by Entertainment Weekly, a fully-suited Bruce Wayne is seen alongside Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Barry Allen (The Flash) as they prepare to do battle.

The teaser comes ahead of the superhero team’s big screen debut – which is set to arrive in November this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ezra Miller also teased what to expect from The Flash and hailed the character as “endearing”.

“He’s this really endearing, altruistic nerd”, he said.

“He’s the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says ‘We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!’ I don’t even have drumsticks!”

Earlier this year, The Avengers director Joss Whedon took over the reigns from Zac Snyder on the project, who stepped down after experiencing a family tragedy.

The film’s epic runtime has also been revealed, clocking in at 170 minutes – which is a whole 19 minutes longer than Batman v Superman.

Justice League, which hits cinemas on November 17, is set a few months after the events of Batman v Superman, it follows Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as they create a team of superheroes to face the villain Steppenwolf and the threat of Parademons.