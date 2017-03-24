‘Batman v Superman’ producer says Rotten Tomatoes is ‘destroying’ film

'Batman v Superman' is rated just '27% fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film producer and director Brent Ratner has claimed that Rotten Tomatoes is “destroying” the film business.

Ratner, who has directed films including Rush Hour and Tower Heist, argued that the review aggregating website distracts from the “art” of film criticism.

“The worst thing that we have in today’s movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s the destruction of our business. I have such respect and admiration for film criticism. When I was growing up film criticism was a real art. And there was intellect that went into that. And you would read Pauline’s Kael’s reviews, or some others, and that doesn’t exist anymore.”

Continuing, Ratner also claimed that a low Rotten Tomatoes score of ‘27% fresh’ gave film fans a misleading impression of last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, which his production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped to make.

He went on: “Now it’s about a number. A compounded number of how many positives vs. negatives. Now it’s about, ‘What’s your Rotten Tomatoes score?’ And that’s sad, because the Rotten Tomatoes score was so low on Batman v Superman, I think it put a cloud over a movie that was incredibly successful.”

Rotten Tomatoes’ Jeff Voris has responded to Ratner’s comments, saying: “We completely agree that film criticism is valuable and important, and we’re making it easier than it has ever been for fans to access potentially hundreds of professional reviews for a given film or TV show in one place.”

He added: “The Tomatometer score, which is the percentage of positive reviews published by professional critics, has become a useful decision-making tool for fans, but we believe it’s just a starting point for them to begin discussing, debating and sharing their own opinions.”