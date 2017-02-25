‘Batman v Superman’ wins big at the Razzies 2017

The awards ceremony recognises the worst in film

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice has taken home four awards from the 2017 edition of the Razzies.

The awards ceremony, known formally as the Golden Raspberries, recognises the worst in film, from movies and actors to directors and screenplays.

The DC superhero movie, which starred Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, collected as many trophies on the night as Dinesh D’Souza’s Hillary’s America: The Secret History Of The Democratic Party documentary. Although Zoolander No. 2 led the nominations with nine nods, it only received one award, as Digital Spy reports.

Batman v Superman picked up awards for Worst Supporting Actor (Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Screen Combo (Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill), Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel and Worst Screenplay.

Kristen Wiig was named Worst Supporting Actress for her part in Zoolander 2, while Mel Gibson won the only positive award of the night – the Razzie Redeemer Award. He was given the honour for his part as director of the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Worst Picture

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Worst Actor

Dinesh D’Souza as himself in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Worst Actress

The ‘actress’ who plays Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Worst Supporting Actress

Kristen Wiig in Zoolander No. 2.

Worst Supporting Actor

Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley for Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Worst Remake, Rip-Off Or Sequel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Worst Screenplay

Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck wants to drop out of Warner Bros.’ upcoming Batman movie, according to movie industry rumours.

Affleck announced earlier this month that he will not be directing the film after all. He remains on board to play the caped crusader in a standalone movie, but he and Warner Bros. are now seeking a new director.

It has since been reported that Matt Reeves (Cloverfeld, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes) is “frontrunner” to replace him in the director’s chair.

Now film journalist John Campea claims to have heard from three people connected with the project that Affleck is looking to quit.

“What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They’re telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out,” Campea says on the Collider Movie Talk YouTube show.”He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman.”

Campea adds: “If they do not let him out of being Batman, [then] the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out.”

There is no official release date for the new Batman film yet, but its original 2018 target date is looking increasingly unlikely.