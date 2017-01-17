Ewan McGregor’s accent was deemed ‘too Mexican’ to play the French candlestick in ‘Beauty And The Beast’

The actor was given a vocal coach to later perfect the accent

Ewan McGregor’s accent was once deemed ‘too Mexican’ to play the French candlestick during the filming of the Beauty And The Beast live action remake.

The Scottish actor – who voices Lumiere – reportedly had to re-record his vocals because his first attempt sounded Mexican.

According to Total Film, director Bill Condon revealed that McGregor worked with a vocal coach and then returned for a second shot where he managed to muster “a flawless, beautiful French accent.” You can watch a trailer below that briefly features McGregor speaking.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is expected to open in cinemas on March 17, 2017, following live-action adaptations like The Jungle Book, Cinderella and Maleficent.

The initial trailer gave the first in-depth look at Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens as the Beast.

As well as Watson and Stevens, the film also stars Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) will direct the film, the screenplay of which was written by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower).

Director Condon recently spoke about working on the film, saying: “I was so excited to hear that Disney was thinking about doing a live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. When something is so perfect, why get near it? And the answer is technology has caught up to the ideas that were introduced in that movie.”

Meanwhile, Disney has previously shared an official clip of Emma Watson singing ‘Something There’ as well as ‘Belle’ in a recent teaser trailer.