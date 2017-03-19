‘Beauty And The Beast’ makes over $170 million in opening weekend

Following official figures released on Monday, it will become either the sixth or seventh most successful opening weekend of all-time

The new Disney film Beauty And The Beast is set to have one of the most successful opening weekends of all time, indicate early reports.

The live action remake of the Disney classic, which stars Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor and Sir Ian Mckellen, is reported to have picked up between $170 million and $174 million (approx £140 million) in US box office sales since opening on Friday.

This will make Beauty And The Beast’s opening weekend either the sixth or seventh all-time most successful, depending on whether or not it will surpass Iron Man 3’s figure of $174.1 million. It is the first $100 million opener of 2017, and is thought to have made a further $100 million in overseas ticket sales.

Official numbers will not be released until Monday, however the current sales already indicate that Beauty And The Beast will break Watson’s personal record of $169 million for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, which currently holds the title for the eighth all-time most successful opening weekend.

The film will also hold the title for the most successful opening weekend for a PG film, musical and non-sequel.

The Beauty And The Beast remake follows other Disney live action re-boots like The Jungle Book, which made close to $1 billion (around £807 million) last year.