‘Beetlejuice 2’ script to be rewritten

A 'Beetlejuice' sequel has been rumoured since 2011

The long-gestating Beetlejuice sequel has hired a new writer in order to rewrite the existing screenplay.

Beetlejuice 2 has been rumoured since 2011 and looks set to reunite director Tim Burton and actor Michael Keaton.

Burton directed the 1988 original, which starred Keaton as a so-called “bio-exorcist” trying to scare away the new human inhabitants of a haunted house so that a ghost couple, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, can continue living there. Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and a 17-year-old Winona Ryder co-starred as the human family members.

The sequel previously had a script written by Seth Grahame-Smith, who also co-wrote the screenplay for Burton’s 2012 film Dark Shadows. Speaking back in May 2012, Grahame Smith said the new Beetlejuice movie would not be a “remake” or “reboot”, but “a true sequel.”

However, Deadline now reports that writer Mike Vukadinovich has been brought on board to rewrite the script. Vukadinovich recently wrote the screenplay for Rememory, starring Peter Dinklage and Anton Yelchin.

Grahame-Smith will still stay on to produce the film alongside David Katzenberg.

Last year, Tim Burton suggested that both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder would feature in the Beetlejuice sequel. However, Deadline now reports that neither, nor Burton, have officially signed on to the project.

Speaking at the time, Burton said, “The film is a go and has been approved by the Warner Bros. team, we have talked with the cast members we wanted for the film and they are all on board, this includes both Winona and Michael. We have the script in hand everything is in place all we need to do now is get ready to start filming.”