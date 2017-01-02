Ben Affleck says ‘Batman’ film has no script and still isn’t a ‘set thing’

The actor played the superhero in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice'

Ben Affleck has said there is currently no script for the forthcoming The Batman movie and the whole project is not a “set thing”.

The actor first played the superhero in Warner Bros’ Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice film and was reported to be starring in, as well as directing and co-writing the script for, the studio’s movie focusing on his character.

In an interview with The Guardian, however, Affleck casts doubt on the project, despite having said as recently as last month that he was near completing the script and would start filming in spring.

“That’s the idea,” he said. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

As Movieweb points out, there were reports that Warner Bros weren’t happy with The Batman script, so it’s possible Affleck and co-writer Geoff Johns will have to rewrite it or bring in a new writer.

There is no official release date for The Batman as yet, but it is expected to be in cinemas at some point in 2018.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently revealed that Batman’s nemesis in the film will be the DC Comics character Deathstroke. Deathstroke, an assassin with superhuman strength, speed and agility, first appeared in comic book form in 1980 but did not cross paths with Batman until a 1991 comic.

The villain is also rumoured to be making an appearance in next years’ Justice League movie.

Now, Affeck has told the Associated Press: “The movie I think is going to be called The Batman’ At least that’s what we’re going with right now. I might change it… That’s about all I got right now. We’re working on the script, the script is going well, I’m really excited about it.”

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello is set to play Deathstroke in Affleck’s forthcoming film.

DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns confirmed the casting recently. Manganiello is best known for his roles in True Blood, Magic Mike and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Affleck also recently said of his vision for the movie: “I think what I would do, what I probably would do, is in some ways what Zack [Snyder] did with [Batman v Superman], which is to borrow certain things from the great comic books, but create an original story around it,” he explained.

“I wouldn’t want the fans to already know the story and be familiar, but I would borrow, steal great things that have been done before in the comics.”