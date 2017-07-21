Ben Affleck’s Batman is reportedly being ‘ushered out’ of future films

It follows him being replaced as director of 'The Batman' and having his script scrapped

Ben Affleck might not be playing Batman for much longer, if new reports are to be believed.

The actor was originally planned to write, direct and star in the forthcoming standalone film, The Batman. However, he was replaced as director by Matt Reeves, who then scrapped his script.

Affleck could be out of the picture completely, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A source told the website plans are in place to “usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully” while “addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming DC films.”

Consequence Of Sound notes this contrasts with Warner Bros film studio chief Toby Emmerich’s recent comments. “Ben is our Batman,” he said. “We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.”

Affleck will definitely play the character in Justice League movie, which will be released in the UK on November 17. Beyond that remains to be seen.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Rumours earlier this year suggested that Affleck also wanted out of playing Batman in The Batman.

Film journalist John Campea claimed to have heard from three people connected with the project that Affleck is looking to quit.

“What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They’re telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out,” Campea said on the Collider Movie Talk YouTube show.”He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman.”

Campea added: “If they do not let him out of being Batman, [then] the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out.”