Ben Affleck explains why he cut his new movie’s sex scenes

Affleck and Sienna Miller shot nine hours of sex scenes for new movie 'Live By Night'.

Ben Affleck has explained why sex scenes he and Sienna Miller shot for Live By Night didn’t make the film’s final cut.

Affleck wrote, directed and starred in the Prohibition-era crime drama, which opens in cinemas today (January 13). He plays a bootlegger who becomes a notorious gangster in the ’20s and ’30s.

Discussing his approach to sex scenes, Affleck told the Associated Press: “I just try to make myself look as good as possible. I just think, ‘What’s the most flattering sexual aspect of myself?’ and I try to put that in the movie.”

However, he revealed that he was still unhappy with the way he appeared on screen, saying: “I had to cut it out, it was that depressing. I looked like a sick polar bear.”

Meanwhile, Miller has revealed that shooting the film’s sex scenes took a total of tine hours. She told E! News: “There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar… I was like, ‘That’s an entire day of just love scenes! OK. How do we do this?’

“Obviously, by the time nine hours of it has gone past, I was shaking with tears running down my face. I mean, I can’t tell you — but you have to laugh. Ben is just professional. It is what it is.”

Affleck recently revealed that his mooted Batman movie has no script yet and is not even “a set thing”.