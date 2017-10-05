Ben Affleck responds to “fair” ‘Batman v Superman’ criticism

The superhero mash-up film received a 27% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Ben Affleck has responded to criticism of last year’s Batman v Superman movie, saying that he can “understand” the “fair” complaints.

The superhero mash-up movie, which came out in March 2016, starred Affleck as Batman alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Jason Momoa also starred as Aquaman and Amber Heard as Mera.

The film received a generally negative response from critics, with review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes giving it an approval rating of a lowly 27%.

Speaking to Empire about the backlash against the film, Affleck said: “I can understand people saying [the film] was too dark, or this was outside the tone of what I’m used to seeing with a Batman story, and I think that’s a fair criticism.”

He also stated that the upcoming Justice League will be more like Patty Jenkins’ recent Wonder Woman, stating that they “wanted to make a movie that was more fun, that was a little bit light, that wasn’t so encumbered with heavy melodrama”.

Affleck recently responded to the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme. The meme consisted of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound Of Silence’ playing over footage of Affleck looking subdued while co-star Henry Cavill discussed bad reviews Batman v Superman was receiving in an interview.

Asked what the meme taught him, Affleck said: “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it. That’s one thing I learned.”

Jeremy Irons, who played Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth in Batman v Superman, previously spoke out to say that he agreed with criticism of the movie.

Last May, Oscar-winning English actor Irons said of the film: “It was very muddled. I think the next one will be simpler. The script is certainly a lot smaller, it’s more linear.”