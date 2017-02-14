Ben Affleck ‘wants to drop out of new Batman movie’

Affleck has already announced he won't be directing the standalone Batman film.

Ben Affleck wants to drop out of Warner Bros.’ upcoming Batman movie, according to movie industry rumours.

Affleck announced earlier this month that he will not be directing the film after all. He remains on board to play the caped crusader in a standalone movie, but he and Warner Bros. are now seeking a new director.

It has since been reported that Matt Reeves (Cloverfeld, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes) is “frontrunner” to replace him in the director’s chair.

Now film journalist John Campea claims to have heard from three people connected with the project that Affleck is looking to quit.

“What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They’re telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out,” Campea says on the Collider Movie Talk YouTube show.”He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman.”

Campea adds: “If they do not let him out of being Batman, [then] the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out.”

There is no official release date for the new Batman film yet, but its original 2018 target date is looking increasingly unlikely.

Affleck has said in the past that Batman’s nemesis in the film will be the DC Comics character Deathstroke. Deathstroke, an assassin with superhuman strength, speed and agility, first appeared in comic book form in 1980 but did not cross paths with Batman until a 1991 comic.

True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello was cast as Deathstroke last September.