Ben Affleck’s Batman movie ‘eyes up new director’

Affleck announced last week that he won't be directing the standalone Batman film after all.

The producers of the upcoming Batman movie starring Ben Affleck are reportedly speaking to new directors.

Ben Affleck announced last week that he will not be directing the film after all. He remains on board to play the caped crusader in a standalone movie, but he and Warner Bros. are now seeking a new director.

Now Forbes reports that Matt Reeves (Cloverfeld, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes) seems to be emerging as the “frontrunner” to replace him in the director’s chair. However, they are understood to be “speaking to several filmmakers” about the movie. Producers are also said to be targeting “a fresh start” for the project with the film’s existing script set to get a rewrite.

Fans have already been campaigning for Zack Snyder to direct the film after Affleck dropped out. A petition has been launched on change.org which has now gained over 6,000 supporters. Snyder directed last year’s critically-panned Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Man Of Steel and Watchmen.

There is no official release date for Affleck’s Batman film yet, but its original 2018 target date is looking increasingly unlikely.

Affleck has said in the past that Batman’s nemesis in the film will be the DC Comics character Deathstroke. Deathstroke, an assassin with superhuman strength, speed and agility, first appeared in comic book form in 1980 but did not cross paths with Batman until a 1991 comic.

True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello was cast as Deathstroke last September.