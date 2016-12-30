Ben Mendelsohn says ‘enormously different’ version of ‘Rogue One’ exists

Disney ordered reshoots of many of the film's scenes

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Ben Mendelsohn has said an “enormously different” version of the film exists, after Disney asked for a lot of the film’s scenes to be reshot.

Mendelsohn plays Orson Krennic in the film, which was released earlier this month and stars Felicity Jones as lead character Jyn Erso.

In a new interview, the actor explained the reshoots changed the story somewhat. “We did have multiple, multiple ways of going at any given scenario, we had multiple readings of it,” he told Collider.

“So should they ever decide to, there would be a wealth of ways of approaching these different things. And I know from having seen sort of the crucial kind of scenes throughout it, I know there’s vastly different readings of at least four of those scenes.”

He explained that the amount of scenes with “enormous differences” stood at around “20 or 30”.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the first trailer includes scenes that never appeared in the final film, such as Jyn running across the beach with the plans.

Whether any of those different takes will be released by Disney is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, director Gareth Edwards has addressed a major plot hole in the film.

C-3PO and R2-D2 make a cameo appearance at the end of the film and many were quick to point out that it doesn’t tally with Star Wars: Epsiode IV: A New Hope.

The pair watch the Rebel fleet departing for the final battle on Scarif from the base on Yavin IV.

But if Leia’s ship Tantive IV is with them as we see in the closing scene of the movie, surely the droids should have been on board already?

Edwards, defended the scene telling Digital Spy: “If you listen carefully to the dialogue… they say, ‘We need to contact [fleet commander] Admiral Raddus’, or something. And someone says, ‘He’s planning to fight’ or ‘he’s about to leave’, so he hasn’t left yet.

“The idea is that [the droids and Leia] would be stopped, saying, ‘You’ve got to help us’, so that includes Captain Antilles [the pilot who is killed by Darth Vader at the beginning of Episode IV] and all that stuff. So it’s technically OK.”