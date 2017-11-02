Beyoncé joins star-studded cast of Disney’s ‘Lion King’ remake

Disney will turn the story of the acclaimed 1994 movie into a live-action CGI film, with a release date pencilled in for 2019

Beyoncé has joined the star-studded cast of Disney’s forthcoming remake of The Lion King.

The live-action CGI remake of the much-loved 1994 animated film has now announced its full cast list, with the ‘Lemonade’ artist landing a major role opposite the film’s other leading star, Donald Glover.

Beyoncé will voice the character Nala in the film, starring opposite Glover’s Simba. The superstar joins an A-list cast which includes original Lion King voice actor James Earl Jones (who will reprise his role as Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and John Oliver (Zazu).

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will play Pumbaa and Timon respectively, while Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Eric Andre (Azizi) and Florence Kasumba (Shenzi) will also star. The film is scheduled for a July 2019 release, with the new project being made along the same creative lines as the recent remake of The Jungle Book.

See the full cast list for Disney’s remake of The Lion King below.

Beyoncé announced the news of her involvement in the film with a rare Facebook post – see that below.

As an actor, Beyoncé is best known for her roles in Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther and Austin Powers In Goldmember. Her last film appearance came with a voice role in 2013’s Epic.

The Jungle Book‘s director, John Favreau, will direct the remake of The Lion King, while famed composer Hans Zimmer will handle the score.