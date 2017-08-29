Beyonce ‘in talks’ to record the next James Bond theme song

She's yet to record an iconic Bond theme...

Beyonce is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for James Bond’s 25th big screen outing, after Daniel Craig’s return was officially announced.

The singer has reportedly held meetings with leading Bond producers, and could even rope in husband Jay-Z to perform the title track – ahead of the film’s release in 2019.

A source told the Daily Star: “The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike. Not many of the themes have been as successful – but there are tens of millions of Beyoncé fans out there.”

“To tie-up a deal with Beyoncé for a theme song for Daniel’s fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake”, an MGM studio executive reportedly added.

Despite achieving huge success in her solo career, Beyonce is yet to follow in the footsteps of Dame Shirley Bassey, Adele, and most recently Sam Smith by recording a coveted theme tune for the iconic spy franchise.

Earlier this month, Daniel Craig confirmed that he will return as James Bond for one final film – ending months of speculation about his future in the role.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, he said: “I have been quite cagey about it. I have been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I’ve been rather coy. But kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth I should speak the truth to you.”

When further pressed about whether he could provide ‘good news’ regarding a return, he simply replied: ‘Yes’.