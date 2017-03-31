Beyoncé ‘wanted for key voice role in Disney’s Lion King remake’

Donald Glover has already been cast as Simba in director Jon Favreau's remake.

Beyoncé is reportedly wanted for a key voice role in Disney’s new The Lion King movie.

Disney is remaking the classic 1994 animated film in a similar manner to the CGI-filled, live-action adaptation of last year’s The Jungle Book, which featured the voices of Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. The Jungle Book‘s director, Jon Favreau, is also directing the new movie, whose release date has yet to be confirmed.

According to Variety, Favreau has made Beyoncé his “top choice” to provide the voice of Nala the lion. He is reportedly willing to do “whatever it takes” to accommodate the singer, who recently pulled out of Coachella 2017 because she is pregnant. Lady Gaga has since been announced as her replacement headliner.

Meanwhile, James Earl Jones will provide the voice of Mufasa, reprising his role from the original 1994 film.

As an actor, Beyoncé is best known for her roles in Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther and Austin Powers In Goldmember. Her last film appearance was a voice role in 2013’s Epic. She completed her Formation World Tour in support of her highly acclaimed Lemonade album in October.