Bill Murray to open ‘Caddyshack’ restaurant near his hometown

The restaurant and bar will take inspiration from the film written by Bill's older brother Brian

Bill Murray is to open a Caddyshack restaurant near his hometown later this year.

The actor starred in the 1980 sports comedy movie, which was also written by his older brother, Brian Doyle-Murray.

The new restaurant and bar will be in the village of Rosement, Illinois, just outside of Chicago and near to the Chicago O’Hare airport.

Murray will open Murray Bros. Caddyshack with his siblings. They opened the restaurant’s first location at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001. The flagship venue has a golf-themed menu including crispy potato golf balls, salads named “the greens” and items from “the front nine” and “the back nine”, as Rolling Stone reports.

“In planning for Murray Bros. Caddyshack, we wanted to create a restaurant that captures our family’s love for the game and present it in a way that appeals to everyday golfers and families,” one of Bill’s brothers, Andy, said in a statement.

“Golf is evolving from its exclusionary practices in favour of a more open and fun-loving attitude, which can be seen in everything from today’s hip golf fashion to more eclectic golf fans and unique venues at golf tournaments. I’m glad the rest of the world is catching up.”

Murray Bros. Caddyshack is scheduled to open in December 2017.